Mimecast Email Security offers organizations AI-powered protection against email-based threats with two deployment options: Cloud Gateway and Cloud Integrated. Cloud Gateway has been geared for organizations requiring customizable policies and granular controls, while Cloud Integrated was designed for organizations looking to optimize protection for their Microsoft 365 environments with quick deployment and simplified administration.

Mimecast was named the winner in SC Media’s Best Email Security Solution category.

Mimecast blocks email-based threats, integrates seamlessly into all security environments, increases cyber resilience, and offers customization. As a fully cloud-based service, Mimecast Email Security requires no on-premises hardware or software and scales with customers’ needs.

“The last 12 months broke records for the volume and sophistication of cyberattacks, with email remaining the primary threat vector once again,” Mimecast told SC Media. “The email security imperative has never been greater. Mimecast Email Security provides customers with what they need all in one integrated platform, allowing organizations to seamlessly integrate with native cloud email providers.”

Mimecast’s service promises to reduce costs and complexity while increasing protection, allowing organizations to consolidate suppliers and achieve efficiencies. With a 12.2% market share, Mimecast aims to deliver comprehensive protection against email-borne threats.