Mimecast, a leading email security company, completed a $5.8 billion acquisition by global equity firm Permira in May 2022. The deal fostered Mimecast’s strategic growth, expanded its resources, and supplemented employee recruitment. Permira’s “growth first, product first” philosophy aligned with Mimecast’s mission and values, offering a solid foundation for a partnership.

Under CEO Peter Bauer’s leadership, Mimecast has maintained market growth amid the acquisition process. As one of few CEOs in the technology business to remain at the head of an organization through two decades since inception, Bauer was uniquely prepared to lead Mimecast through such a business transition.

“This executive resiliency made the company an attractive partner for Permira,” Mimecast told SC Media. “Bauer’s philosophy of ‘it truly takes a village’ to grow a world-class company signifies the mission-oriented culture that fueled the organization’s sustained success. Bauer believed — and articulated why — Permira was the right partner, which made employees excited for the transformation and Mimecast’s future.”

Permira’s resources helped Mimecast expand its product capabilities and go-to-market strategy. Mimecast has since announced the X1 Platform, as well as Email Security, Cloud Integrated (CI), enhancing its offerings to existing and future customers. The acquisition also supported Mimecast’s geographic expansion, with the opening of a Singapore office and plans for expansion in South Africa, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and North America.