Tenable is SC Media's Best Risk/Policy Management Solution for successfully launching its Tenable One exposure management platform geared for helping organizations manage cybersecurity risks in a more unified and effective way.

As companies have increasingly adopted new technologies in the past 25 years, their attack surface expanded beyond traditional IT into areas like the cloud, web apps, and operational technology, making it harder to quantify and act on exposure to risk.

Tenable One aims to address this need by offering a comprehensive view of all assets and vulnerabilities to help organizations anticipate and prioritize potential cyber threats. The platform uses machine learning algorithms to foster innovations such as Predictive Prioritization, which helps organizations identify which vulnerabilities to mitigate first, and Asset Criticality Rating, which daily rates each asset across the organization.

“For CISOs and security executives, Tenable One’s accurate risk assessments and actionable metrics help improve investment decisions and help CISOs meet regulatory and compliance requirements,” Tenable told SC Media.

Tenable One also offers cost-saving benefits like complexity reduction and improved integrations, as well as a single licensing model to lower costs. With Tenable One, organizations can communicate cyber risk more effectively and make better decisions to improve their security posture.