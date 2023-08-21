Wazuh won top honors as the Best SIEM Solution for developing an open-source security platform that offers unified SIEM and XDR capabilities to protect workloads across various environments. With multi-platform agents that collect security and runtime event data, Wazuh promises easy and fast detection and remediation of anomalies and threats.

Wazuh offers the platform for free. It’s a comprehensive security product with reduced licensing fees and maintenance costs compared to managing multiple proprietary tools. Wazuh’s SIEM also helps with regulatory compliance, preventing costly fines and penalties for non-compliance.

“With Wazuh, users can keep track of the health and security of existing infrastructure and stay ahead of security and performance issues,” Wazuh told SC Media.

Today, Wazuh has one of the largest open-source security communities in the world with more than 20 million downloads, democratizing cybersecurity for organizations of all sizes. Wazuh received high marks for making its platform is easy to deploy and integrates well with third-party tools. Several leading enterprises, including Groupon, have benefited from using Wazuh, gaining visibility, improving their security metrics, and reducing costs.