SC Award Winners 2024 ContraForce  – Most Promising Early-Stage Startup

ContraForce, an emerging force in cybersecurity, has been named Most Promising Early-Stage Startup at the 2024 SC Awards. The company, which launched its Security Service Delivery Platform (SSDP) in December 2023, is already making waves in the industry by offering small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and enterprises (SMEs) access to advanced security services traditionally only available to larger organizations.

Cyber threats have increasingly targeted SMBs, which often lack the resources and expertise to manage security in-house. According to IBM, the average cost of a data breach for SMBs is $2.98 million, a crippling figure for many smaller organizations. This is where ContraForce’s platform steps in, democratizing security by providing MSSPs and MSPs the tools to offer high-quality, affordable detection and response services.

A New Trend in Cybersecurity: Decoupling Platforms from Services

ContraForce is part of a broader industry trend highlighted by Gartner—the decoupling of detection and response services from the platforms used to deliver them. This allows security providers to monetize their platforms separately, offering clients the flexibility to adopt these platforms and manage security themselves without needing to invest in large-scale, resource-intensive operations. ContraForce’s SSDP is one of the first to fully automate Microsoft Sentinel management, significantly streamlining operations for MSSPs and MSPs, which can now offer these services more affordably and efficiently.

The demand for cost-effective, cloud-based security solutions continues to rise. Remote work, evolving cyber threats like ransomware, and increasing regulatory requirements have driven SMBs and SMEs to seek out scalable, automated security services. ContraForce is perfectly positioned to meet these needs, and it’s no surprise that the company has added 15 MSSPs and MSPs to its client roster within just six months of launching its platform.

Revolutionizing Security Operations

One key differentiator for ContraForce is the automation built into its platform. Ninety percent of the manual work typically associated with Microsoft Sentinel, such as onboarding and incident response, is now automated, allowing security providers to focus on more strategic tasks. For instance, Bulletproof, an MSSP based in Canada, adopted ContraForce to improve their Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. Ricardo Nicolini, CTO at Bulletproof, highlighted the platform’s efficiency: “With ContraForce, you don’t have to change two or three different systems to fully investigate something. This is going to be a game changer.” The automation has allowed Bulletproof to optimize its security investigations, saving critical time and reducing manual work.

Looking to the Future: Expanding and Innovating

ContraForce is not resting on its laurels. The company has raised $5.5 million in funding across two rounds and has a robust roadmap for future development. Plans for 2024 include integrating with Microsoft Security Copilot and other large language models (LLMs), adding more automation capabilities, and expanding integrations with additional Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR) tools.

As the cybersecurity market continues to evolve, ContraForce is positioning itself as a key player in the Security Service Delivery Platform (SSDP) market. This emerging sector is expected to grow rapidly, driven by the need for scalable, efficient, and automated security solutions.

A Promising Future in Cybersecurity

As the company continues to expand its footprint with additional clients and partnerships, ContraForce is on track to revolutionize how MSSPs and MSPs deliver security services. By providing advanced, automated solutions at a lower cost, ContraForce empowers smaller businesses to strengthen their cybersecurity postures without the need for massive in-house security teams. With its focus on innovation, customer success, and rapid growth, ContraForce is well-deserving of its title as the "Most Promising Early-Stage Startup" of 2024. As the industry shifts toward modular, decoupled security platforms, ContraForce is leading the way, offering flexible, cost-effective solutions that meet the growing demands of today’s cybersecurity landscape.

