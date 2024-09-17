SC Award Winners 2024 Entitle  – Best Identity Management Solution

Entitle has won the 2024 SC Awards in the Best Identity Management Solution category for its groundbreaking approach to managing permissions and addressing the risks associated with excessive privileges in modern cloud environments. As businesses increasingly move to cloud-based applications, they face the growing challenge of maintaining proper access controls. Entitle directly tackles this issue by simplifying the process of granting least-privilege access across cloud services, ensuring that users have only the permissions they need to perform their roles.

(For a complete list of all of this year's winners visit our 2024 SC Awards special coverage page.)

Traditional Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) and Privileged Access Management (PAM) tools are often too cumbersome and slow to adapt to the dynamic, cloud-driven environments most companies operate in today. Entitle’s solution steps in with an automated, just-in-time access approach that eliminates the bottlenecks posed by older systems. The platform ensures permissions are managed efficiently while significantly reducing risks. It addresses the alarming statistic that up to 99% of granted permissions go unused, which leaves organizations exposed to potential security breaches.

Entitle’s client growth has been impressive, underscored by partnerships with major players in finance and technology, including Man Group, Starburst, and Bloomreach. Its quarterly revenue has tripled, reflecting the demand for a modern solution to identity management. Notably, Entitle has enabled companies to reduce IT workloads by up to 85%, while also drastically cutting down excessive permissions in production environments by over 90%.

The platform’s ease of implementation is a further highlight. Entitle can be deployed and configured in just a few hours, a remarkable feat compared to the lengthy setup times of legacy IAM systems. The company’s dedicated customer support, which includes direct access to its leadership team, ensures that clients can fully utilize the platform from day one. In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, where unauthorized access remains one of the most exploited vulnerabilities, Entitle’s ability to streamline identity management positions it as a critical tool for organizations looking to bolster their security posture without sacrificing agility.

(Who else won this year’s 2024 SC Awards? Visit the winners’ circle and find out.)