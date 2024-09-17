NightDragon has been named Investor of the Year at the 2024 SC Awards, thanks to its focused commitment to driving innovation in the cybersecurity space. With more than 69% of its portfolio invested in cybersecurity companies, NightDragon is playing a pivotal role in addressing the ever-growing cyber threat landscape. The firm’s strategic investments have fueled the growth of market leaders such as iboss, Immuta, Interos, and ThriveDX, helping them expand globally and build more resilient security technologies. In 2023 alone, NightDragon facilitated 16 key executive hires and hosted 90 pitch sessions for its portfolio companies, demonstrating its hands-on approach to ensuring business growth and success.

(For a complete list of all of this year's winners visit our 2024 SC Awards special coverage page.)

What sets NightDragon apart is its unique NightScale platform, which provides portfolio companies with far more than financial backing. This operational platform includes talent recruitment services, marketing amplification, and access to a vast advisory council made up of over 100 industry experts. Such comprehensive support enables NightDragon-backed firms to scale efficiently and navigate complex market landscapes, including federal and state sectors.

In a time where cybersecurity incidents are expected to cause $8 trillion in damages globally in 2023, NightDragon’s portfolio companies are crucial players in bolstering defenses. By investing in key security technologies and providing strategic growth expertise, NightDragon is not only fostering innovation but also playing a critical role in securing the digital economy for years to come.

(Who else won this year’s 2024 SC Awards? Visit the winners’ circle and find out.)