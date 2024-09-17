SC Award Winners 2024 Palo Alto Networks  – Best Cloud Workload Protection Solution

Palo Alto Networks' Prisma Cloud has earned the prestigious title of Best Cloud Workload Protection Solution at the 2024 SC Awards, reflecting its impact on the cybersecurity industry. Prisma Cloud addresses the increasing complexity of cloud environments, providing a comprehensive security solution for hosts, containers, Kubernetes, and serverless architectures. This cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) focuses on securing the entire application lifecycle, from development to runtime, with robust features like vulnerability management, compliance monitoring, and real-time threat detection.

One of Prisma Cloud's most significant advantages is its ability to consolidate cloud security operations into a single pane of glass. This feature is critical for organizations like Global Atlantic Financial Group, which operates across multicloud environments. By centralizing visibility and governance, Prisma Cloud enables companies to detect and remediate vulnerabilities efficiently. Its automation capabilities allow security and DevOps teams to collaborate effectively, minimizing risks during application development and deployment.

The platform's ability to integrate seamlessly with DevOps workflows sets it apart in a market where cloud workloads are rapidly expanding, and cyber threats are becoming more sophisticated. Its scalability, automated compliance checks, and predictive AI make it a vital tool for organizations looking to protect their cloud infrastructure. With over 2,000 customers and growing adoption across industries, Prisma Cloud is recognized as a leading solution in cloud security, securing workloads at scale.

This award not only celebrates Prisma Cloud’s technical innovation but also its broader contribution to the cybersecurity landscape, where cloud protection is essential for safeguarding against data breaches and maintaining operational integrity.

