In April 2020, AttackIQ launched AttackIQ Academy to accelerate the practice of threat-informed defense and arm security practitioners with current, practical, and applicable cybersecurity skills.

The AttackIQ Academy offers free, self-paced entry-level and advanced cybersecurity training that includes a modularized curriculum and hands-on cyber range labs.

Industries such as healthcare, government, and financial services faced the brunt of assaults during the pandemic, resulting in breaches, ransomware, and outages that experts estimate cost $20 billion in damages. With the industry reeling from attacks and a shortage of talent, AttackIQ saw a need to educate security professionals on the practice of threat-informed defense.

AttackIQ Academy includes foundational, intermediate, and advanced courses in operationalizing MITRE ATT&CK, uniting threat and risk management with NIST 800-53 and ATT&CK, purple teaming, and breach and attack simulation. It was launched in response to the evolution of attackers and their methods becoming more targeted, sophisticated, and automated. Labs are built on scalable, cloud-hosted infrastructure and offer learners virtual environments for realistic exercises. Students practice with scenarios that give them the skills to recognize threats, understand attackers’ methods, and quickly close potential gaps.

Those who participate in AttackIQ Academy are eligible for (ISC)2 Continuing Professional Education credits following completion of the curriculum. In just under two years, the student population has grown to more than 27,000 students in 180 different countries. More than 20,000 certificates have been awarded. AttackIQ regularly refreshes the curriculum and allows partners to opt-in and create new courses on related subjects where they have domain knowledge.