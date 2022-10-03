Cybersecurity awareness is at its core about people. And Cybersecurity Awareness Month — October — is about educating and training people to be smarter about security.

But how realistic is that, really?

This year’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month theme — “See Yourself in Cyber” — was selected by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to reinforce cybersecurity as a people priority: anchored in partnership, education and individual accountability. It's a noble mission.

But as important as those efforts is recognition of what can’t or won’t be learned and when discipline succumbs to human nature. And with that in mind, perhaps most important of all is figuring out how technology and security strategies can compensate for what might not be fair to lay in the laps of the user community.

Jill Aitoro, CyberRisk Alliance