Vulnerability Management, Patch/Configuration Management, Security Staff Acquisition & Development

VMware critical bug puts vCenter Servers at risk

VMware on Wednesday issued security updates to fix a critical (9.8) vCenter Server vulnerability that attackers can exploit to launch a remote code execution (RCE) attack on unpatched servers.

Nearly 10,000 companies use vCenter Server to manage and monitor virtual infrastructure. "A malicious actor with network access to vCenter Server may trigger an out-of-bounds write potentially leading to remote code execution," according to VMware.

The vulnerability — CVE-2023-34048 — was reported by Grigory Dorodnov of Trend Micro's Zero Day Initiative and is classified as an out-of-bounds write weakness in vCenter's DCE/RPC protocol implementation.

A second vulnerability — CVE-2023-34056 — in VMware vCenter Server was reported by Oleg Moshkov of Deiteriy Lab OÜ. The bug was reported as a partial information disclosure vulnerability that could let an attacker with non-administrative privileges access unauthorized data.

Both of these vulnerabilities also affect products that contain vCenter Server, including vSphere and VMware Cloud Foundation.

Because of the popularity of vSphere and vCenter Server both products are favorite targets of attackers. Subsequently, security teams have had to focus on multiple bugs impacting vCenter Server for the past year.

VMware said while it tends not to mention end-of-life products in its advisories, because of the critical nature of this new vulnerability and the lack of a workaround VMware has made a patch generally available for vCenter Server 6.7U36.5U3, and VCF 3.x. For the same reasons, VMware made additional patches available for vCenter Server 8.0U1.

Related

Vulnerability Management
Healthcare data at risk due to NextGen Mirth Connect bug

Healthcare organizations leveraging NextGen HealthCare's open source data integration solution Mirth Connect, which was touted as the "Swiss Army knife of healthcare integration" for enabling standardized data exchange and communications across various systems, have been urged to immediately apply updates to remediate a critical remote code execution flaw, tracked as CVE-2023-43208, which could be exploited to facilitate initial systems access or sensitive data compromise, The Hacker News reports.

Endpoint/Device Security
Citrix NetScaler takeovers possible with new exploit

Vulnerable Citrix NetScaler Application Delivery Controller and NetScaler Gateway instances impacted by the recently remediated critical severity Citrix Bleed information disclosure bug, tracked as CVE-2023-4966, could have their authentication session cookies stolen and be hijacked through a new proof-of-concept exploit discovered by Assetnote researchers, reports BleepingComputer.

