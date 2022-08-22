Cisco invests heavily in security to earn the reputation as one of the industry’s leading security vendors, especially for threat intelligence and detection. These investments feed Cisco Umbrella, allowing it to remain one of the most effective cloud-native security solutions in the SME market.

The Cisco Umbrella team has built a reputation for easy deployment and strong protection anywhere users go on the internet – on or off the network. The product’s more than 24,000 customers rely on Umbrella for effective threat protection and depend on Cisco’s dedicated customer success teams to resolve requests and issues quickly.

Cisco offers two levels of software support: Enhanced and Premium. Both support levels include 24x7 access to the support team and onboarding guidance. Businesses looking for more proactive support may opt for the premium technical level support to further reduce risk, improve their security posture, and maximize their investment.

More than 90% of surveyed customers recommend Umbrella favorably. Reasons include: high efficacy ratings; ease of deployment and simplified management for rapid return on investment; integration with Cisco SecureX lets customers share intelligence across Cisco products for complete protection for workers; and Umbrella APIs make it easy to add threat intelligence to an existing security stack.