DISA will employ STARTLLS encryption technology when it migrates to a new email infrastructure this summer.

The Pentagon will start encrypting soldiers' email using the STARTTLS technology that has been around for more than a decade, the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) said.

Keeping soldiers' email out of the hands of enemies has long been a concern, but the Pentagon has been slow to use the readily available encryption tool for its internal mail service which serves 4.5 million users.

In a letter to Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., viewed by Motherboard, DISA said "the use of STARTTLS will be implemented as part of the migration to the new email gateway infrastructure."

