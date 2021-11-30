Modernize recruitment to close the cybersecurity talent gap

Marketing: Pivot the company’s marketing and recruiting materials to reflect a mission of making a difference, serving the greater good and diversity. Whether it’s building roads and setting up orphanages or developing high-impact programs to give back at a grassroots level. Also, be more mindful about how the company targets its recruiting in the short and long term. Creative options that bridge to the gig economy and create opportunities for tech innovators who want to help, can fill gaps in the near term and diversify and expand the network for potential candidates in the future.
Culture: Emphasize growth, opportunity, and work-life balance. The U.S. government takes a finite pool of resources and cross-trains them to whatever the mission dictates. College degrees are not required. Emphasize this more. I personally benefitted from this to forge a career in cybersecurity. For private sector companies, dig deep to understand how to make work-life balance sustainable, even more challenging now as a hybrid work model becomes the norm. Lean into growth from within models versus hiring from the outside, particularly in startups where much of the innovation happens.
Expectations: The expectations of hiring managers are often absurd, and that’s why a great number of good candidates sit on the sidelines. Salaries are high, but many positions are an amalgamation of two or three different roles that require very different skillsets. These positions go unfilled or result in high turnover and companies pay a high cost. However, when the company’s marketing and culture align with the priorities of workers in this generation, the business can start to build a reputation and pipeline that allows it to stop chasing unicorns. Create an achievable hiring plan with job descriptions that make sense.