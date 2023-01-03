We all know the old saying, “If you want something done right, do it yourself.” But when it comes to cybersecurity, that’s not always possible. Many organizations have come to the conclusion that outsourcing infosec to an external service provider is the best way to ensure they get the specialized expertise and economies of scale that they need.

Ideally, it will feel as if your provider of security services is acting as a direct extension of your own in-house operations. But that's not always so simple, and the outsourcing model isn’t without its challenges. Fortunately, there’s now a podcast that aims to break down common barriers that form between MSSPs and their corporate customers.

Presenting “Cyber for Hire” – a new weekly, one-hour show covering all things related to MSSPs, MSPs, MDR offerings, vCISO services and cyber solution integrators.

As a longtime journalist and content specialist at SC Media, I am honored to be hosting this podcast alongside Ryan Morris, principal consultant at Morris Management Partners. Ryan brings with him the credibility and sharp analysis skills of an experienced practitioner, while I’ll use my reporter’s sensibilities to ask the hard questions that need to be asked.

Ryan and I will incorporate the perspectives of both the managed security provider and the client while examining today’s most pressing cyber issues – including industry trends, business strategies, emerging threats, the latest cyber innovations and everything in between.

We designed “Cyber for Hire” to be as entertaining as it is informative. Each week will feature a top-tier guest with strong opinions to share and compelling stories to tell. We’ll also include fun segments like “Dear Cyber for Hire,” an advice column where we dispense advice to MSSPs and their clients, and “We Speak Geek,” a show-and-tell segment where guests reveal what they nerd out over. And we’ll also provide insight into some of the key headlines of the past week and beyond.

“Cyber for Hire” premiered Dec. 20, 2022. Please tune in every Tuesday and listen/watch – we hope you'll join us, as we seek to become “your inside source for cyber outsourcing.”