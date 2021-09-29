Log in
Register
Topics
Industry
Events
Podcasts
Research
Recognition
Peer to Peer
OSINT
,
Phishing
The upside and downside of open-source intelligence – OSINT
Stu Sjouwerman
September 29, 2021
Today’s columnist, Stu Sjouwerman of KnowBe4, points out that open platforms like LinkedIn are exploited by hackers all the time. In his column he explores how security teams can use open-source intelligence to their advantage – and how hackers use OSINT against them. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Stu Sjouwerman
Related
Encryption
Security Weekly News Black Hat Recap, Cisco Patches, CISA Task Force, & LockBit 2.0 – Wrap Up – SWN #140
August 6, 2021
Encryption
Paul's Security Weekly PetitPotam Attack, History of RickRolling, & Foxit PDF Vulns – PSW #704
July 30, 2021
Container security
Security Weekly News SWN #122
May 14, 2021
Related Events
Cybercast
Your Attack Surface Is Far More Than Just the Tip of the Iceberg
WED JUL 14
Cybercast
Ransomware Campaigns Are Evolving, Are Your Defenses Keeping Up?
THU APR 29
Cybercast
Preventing Phishing Scams in the New Perimeter-less World
WED DEC 9