Everyone hates passwords, but they persist despite years of talk about replacing them. Fortunately, the security industry is aggressively pushing to make passwords a thing of the past.

Problem to solve:

"Most schemes do better than passwords on security. ... Some schemes do better and some worse on usability. But every scheme does worse than passwords on deployability." – University of Cambridge

Moving the needle with FIDO2:

The Fast Identity Online (FIDO) Alliance brought passwordless authentication closer to reality in 2018 with the FIDO2 open-source online authentication standard. Ping Identity is one security company already offering a four-step plan to establish passwordless authentication for employees and customers. The first step is achieved by using its technology:

