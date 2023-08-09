A recent study, conducted June 2023 by CRA's Business Intelligence unit (CRA BI) gives clues to how most organizations use the threat intelligence they gather. According to a survey of 196 security professionals, vulnerability prioritization is the top use case for threat intelligence, with 70% of respondents saying it's their top use for threat intelligence. Sixty Five percent of those respondents have also stated they use threat intelligence to aid them with reactive incident response.

Proactive measures, on the other hand, were shown to be lower on the list of use cases, with 50% of respondents saying they use threat intelligence for threat hunting and just 46% of respondents saying they use threat intelligence for advanced warning against future attacks.

Read the upcoming report on 8/21, titled Threat intelligence: Eyes on the enemy for more threat intelligence trends.