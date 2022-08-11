In today’s rapidly changing threat landscape, early actionable access to credible threat intelligence is critical. According to participants of a recent CyberRisk Alliance Business Intelligence study, threat intelligence is critical to arm Security Operations Center (SOC) and Incident Response teams with the data needed to make timely, informed decisions that prevent system downtime, thwart the theft of confidential data, and protect intellectual property. This infographic from the report captures the specific challenges of threat intelligence, as cited by survey respondents.

Download the full report: Threat Intel Leveraged to Secure Systems and Educate Executives