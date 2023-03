Daniel Thomas is a technology writer, researcher, and content producer for CyberRisk Alliance. He has over a decade of experience writing on the most critical topics of interest for the cybersecurity community, including cloud computing, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data analytics, threat hunting, automation, IAM, and digital security policies. He previously served as a senior editor for Defense News, and as the director of research for GovExec News in Washington, D.C.. He is currently based in beautiful Bend, Oregon, where — if not at his writing desk — he can almost certainly be found snowboarding out on Mt. Bachelor.