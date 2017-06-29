The Shadow Brokers threaten to dox tweeter, opens VIP hacking service

A bizarre back and forth tweet war that has been taking place between the Shadow Brokers and a person going by the Twitter handle @drwolfff that could culminate today with the latter person doxing himself, essentially beating the Shadow Group to the punch.

And that is only part of what the Shadow Brokers have been doing. The group also announced a new VIP service level for its monthly NSA-tool dump program, along with a price hike that doubles the cost of subscribing to the service.

The Twitter contest was broken down in a Bleeping Computer story that pointed to a Shadow Group posting that stated it would dox @drwolfff, The group issued a few tidbits on who it believes is @drwolfff saying he is a former member of The Equation Group, lives in Hawaii and works for a security start up. The Equation Group is a name the NSA is believed to operate under.

According to several Twitter postings the dust up is over @drwolfff having insulted the Shadow Brokers on several occasions, Bleeping Computer wrote. @drwolfff contacted Bleeping Computer confirming he is the person being discussed by The Shadow Brokers.

“TheShadowBrokers is thinking “doctor” person is former EquationGroup developer who built many tools and hacked organization in China. TheShadowBrokers is thinking “doctor” person is co-founder of new security company and is having much venture capital. TheShadowBrokers is hoping “doctor” person is deciding to subscribe to dump service in July,” The Shadow Group wrote.

The Shadow Brokers is known for using a fractured form of English in its posts.

The group also went so far as to demand that @drwolfff subscribe to its monthly dump service, to the tune of 200 ZCash (ZEC) digital currency or about $65,400 as of June 29, or face being publicly revealed.

However, @drwolfff countered by first denying everything the Shadow Brokers said, and stating he would self-dox on June 29. He was doing so because he does not want The Shadow Brokers to identify an innocent person.

To protect the innocent and prevent further false accusations, I will dox myself tomorrow. Nobody makes me bleed my own blood except me 4/4 — Daniel R. Wolfford (@drwolfff) June 28, 2017

This has not happened as of 3pm on June 29.

The Shadow Brokers used the same blog in which it taunted @drwollfff to announce a new, higher level of service tied to its monthly NSA tools dump along with new pricing for the basic service.

“June dump service is being great success for theshadowbrokers, many many subscribers, so in July theshadowbrokers [sic] is raising price. TheShadowBrokers July dump is 200 ZEC or 1000 XMR. Using same addresses as June same instructions,” the group wrote.

The VIP service requires a one-time 400 ZEC. For this sum the Shadow Brokers may, or may not, provide a more personalized level of service, possibly delivering specific hacking tools. However, the new product announcement was somewhat vague on exactly what subscribers would be able to request.

“In past theshadowbrokers is not taking request or providing individual services. This changes with VIP Service. VIP Service is no guarantee of future good or services, negotiation for those is being separate. Haters will be saying this is joke, not serious, who will be paying just to talk to theshadowbrokers? Some party is already paying where do you think theshadowbrokers is getting idea,” the group wrote.

SC Media has attempted to contact @drwolfff.