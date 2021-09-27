DevOps

DevSecOps: A process of methods and mentality

September 27, 2021

Related

Cloud Security
Nearly all third-party containers deployed in the cloud harbor known vulnerabilities

Steve ZurierSeptember 28, 2021

In a red team exercise, Unit 42 researchers found critical development flaws that left a big Palo Alto Networks customer vulnerable to attacks such as SolarWinds and Kaseya.

Cloud Security
VMware vCenter Server vulnerabilities could mean exploits of hybrid cloud environments

Steve ZurierSeptember 22, 2021

VMware has disclosed important new vulnerabilities in vCenter Server and Cloud Foundation, prompting a notice by CISA and a warning from security researchers that exploits are ahead.

DevOps
Target’s Jodie Kautt on the benefit of innovation beyond the enterprise

SC StaffSeptember 20, 2021

Target's vice president of cybersecurity, Jodie Kautt, shared her rationale for encouraging her team to think beyond the retailer for community-wide impact.

Related Events

prestitial ad