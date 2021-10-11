Third-party risk

Cyberthreat is ‘out of this world’ during COVID, driven by third-party risk

October 11, 2021

Related

Third-party risk
How manufacturers address third-party risk

Stephen WeigandOctober 5, 2021

Rockwell Automation's Dawn Cappelli discusses how the company approached third-party risk after the NotPetya cyberattack, as well as how operations could be disrupted by attacks on suppliers and manufacturers.

Third-party risk
Systemic risk in private sector dominates conversation at cyber summit

Joe UchillSeptember 29, 2021

With a changing understanding of what denotes a national security risk, this year's Aspen Cyber Summit — traditionally a hub for talks about statecraft in infosec — veered toward systemic risk across the private sector.

IOT
Energy funds 5 new efforts to retrofit manufacturing supply chain for security, efficiency

Derek B. JohnsonSeptember 29, 2021

The Department of Energy is giving out a million dollars to research organizations to work on different ways to enhance the cybersecurity infrastructure and efficiency of advanced manufacturing supply chains.

Related Events

prestitial ad