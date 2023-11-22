Threat predictions for 2024: Chained AI and CaaS operations give attackers more ‘easy’ buttons than ever

As cybersecurity teams prepare for 2024, what are the top threats and technological challenges to prepare for?

For the answers, SC Media’s Bill Brenner spoke to Derek Manky, chief security strategist and VP of Global Threat Intelligence for Fortinet’s FortiGuard Labs. They discuss FortiGuard Labs’ 2024 threat predictions report and what the lessons are for security teams in the months ahead.

About Derek Manky

Derek Manky is chief security strategist and global vice president of threat intelligence at Fortinet’s FortiGuard Labs. Derek formulates security strategy with more than 15 years of cyber security experience behind him. His ultimate goal to make a positive impact in the global war on cybercrime. He provides thought leadership to industry, and has presented research and strategy worldwide at premier security conferences. As a cybersecurity expert, his work includes meetings with leading political figures and key policy stakeholders, including law enforcement. He is actively involved with several global threat intelligence initiatives including NATO NICP, INTERPOL Expert Working Group, the Cyber Threat Alliance (CTA) working committee and FIRST – all in effort to shape the future of actionable threat intelligence and proactive security strategy.