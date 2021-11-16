Mandiant researchers tie elements of ‘Ghostwriter’ influence campaign to Belarus

At CyberWarCon on Tuesday, Reuters reporters Christopher Bing and Raphael Satter presented new details into an ongoing investigation into hack-and-leak-as-a-service being offered by Indian and Gulf-state businesses, often to clients looking to impact private sector civil litigation.
For a more complete picture of employee cyber habits, organizations must creatively track user behaviors related to endpoint, web and data security as well. The data is there, said Living Security CSO Drew Rose at InfoSec World.