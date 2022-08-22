Jill Aitoro is senior vice president of content strategy at CyberRisk Alliance.

It's time for the big reveal: Winners of the 2022 SC Awards have been announced, with 38 companies, executives and security solutions selected by our panel of judges as the best of the year.

The 2022 SC Awards program was an exciting one. First, this is our 25th year, delivering a history lesson in the cybersecurity evolution of the last quarter of a century. Second, we introduced a number of new categories that reflect developments in technology and shifting demands of practitioners, and also spotlight startups and investors for their role in ensuring the information security community remains ahead of increasingly sophisticated adversaries.

And I'm incredibly pleased to say that the security industry responded: The 2022 SC Awards drew a record 800 entries – a 21% increase over 2021. This made the job of our judges all the more difficult, and the honor bestowed upon winners all the more noteworthy.

Once again, I feel inspired by the caliber of companies, leaders and technologies recognized this year, not only among winners, but finalists as well. For all of the uncertainty that remains, amid a cyberwar in Eastern Europe and the ongoing onslaught of attacks against both the most vulnerable and even the most sophisticated of targets, the 2022 SC Awards remind us all of the power of a united cybersecurity community.

Please take some time to enjoy all of our 2022 SC Awards coverage, including profiles of winners, in-depth features about the challenges and opportunities facing the vendor community, and our Winners Circle video discussions.

I would like to personally congratulate the companies and leaders recognized this year, and thank all cybersecurity vendors for the critical role they play in enterprise and national security.