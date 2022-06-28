There are "no bad robots or good robots," says Tracy Altman. However, the humans developing and applying AI technology can certainly have either good or bad intentions — and scientists are still grappling how AI will reshape the world in both constructive and deleterious ways.

Altman, executive director of the Museum of AI in Denver promises that this future pop-up attraction will look at both sides of the artificial intelligence debate across an array of industries, including cybersecurity.

In the world of cyber, AI can act as friend or foe. For instance, network defenders can employ AI to quickly flag and mitigate anomalous end-user behavior or identify malware based on its inherent characteristics. But on the flip side, attackers can leverage AI to craft deceiving deepfake videos or generate phishing email content.

The museum, which is slated to open in fall 2022, will use immersive theater and interactive visitor engagement to tell the story of AI from a B2B perspective — though consumers and students are meant to enjoy the experience as well. Altman said she has seen "very little happening in B2B" in terms of "experiential marketing or experiential learning, so the Museum of AI is created to close that gap."

One exhibit will look at the deepfake phenomenon, noted Altman, in an interview with SC Media that was recently conducted at the Gaylord Rockies Resort in the Denver metropolitan area. (The resort is not affiliated with the museum.)

"The docent, aka actor, in our story... challenges the guests to identify an authentic video versus a deepfake, and they learn various steps that we as humans can apply," Altman said. "And then they also learn how an AI vendor... [would] apply AI to identify anomalies that a human would never recognize."

While AI's presence in our world is rapidly expanding, the museum itself is very much powered by genuine human creativity and inspiration. In addition to Altman, the attraction is buoyed by a team of visionaries that includes artistic director Lonnie Hanzon, whose installations can be seen across Denver including at Coors Field; head storyteller Jessica Austgen, who was named 2018 Colorado Theatre Person of the Year; experience designer Cody Borst, who has constructed over 20 escape rooms; and Vice President of Operations Jeff Altman, a sales and marketing veteran. Additional advisors and experts are also contributing to various projects within the museum's walls.

Altman said she hopes that as visitors exit the experience, they will "feel transformed and ready to take action, and more seriously recognize how AI might help them in their work.

Watch the embedded video to see Tracy Altman preview what the Museum of AI will have to offer. Perhaps the SC Media team will return in the fall to cover the museum's opening in person. Unless, of course, AI bots will be writing all our stories for us by then.