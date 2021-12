Jill Aitoro December 17, 2021

We asked Dawn Cappelli, CISO at manufacturing giant Rockwell Automation and member of SC Media sister organization Cybersecurity Collaborative, to offer a detailed look at the last week's efforts to safeguard systems and evaluate risk tied to the Log4j vulnerability. "I'm afraid for companies," she said of those in manufacturing that have not paid close enough attention to third-party risk.