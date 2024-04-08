Acuity downplays extent of data breach

Acuity has disclosed that only old and non-sensitive data had been stolen from its breached GitHub repositories amid an ongoing U.S. State Department probe into IntelBroker's claims regarding the theft and exposure of U.S. government and military information exfiltrated from the federal technology consulting firm's systems, BleepingComputer reports.

Investigation conducted by Acuity and a third-party cybersecurity expert revealed that there has been no compromise of any sensitive client information as a result of the incident, according to Acuity CEO Rui Garcia, who also noted that mitigations were immediately implemented by the company upon the discovery of compromise.

The statement is in contrast to IntelBroker's claims of having stolen documents from the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, as well as a trove of records from employees of the Department of Homeland Security, State Department, Justice Department, and the FBI, as a result of the incident.

Such breach of Acuity data was also noted by Sanggiero to have involved the exploitation of a Tekton CI/CD server vulnerability.