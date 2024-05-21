AI features added to Zscaler’s AI Data Protection Platform

Zscaler has introduced advanced AI capabilities for its AI Data Protection Platform with the aim of enhancing data security and simplifying management across diverse environments, reports SiliconAngle.

The innovations are designed to help users protect intellectual property and customer data from various threats and risks, including malicious insiders, accidental data loss, ransomware, and the growing use of cloud services, according to the cloud security firm.

One of the key new features is natively integrated data security posture management, which is used for discovering, classifying, and safeguarding sensitive data on platforms like AWS and Azure.

The GenAI App Security feature detects risky prompts, AI app usage and granular policy controls, and provides detailed insights about them. There is also email data loss protection, which secures data contained in corporate emails in the hopes of addressing a significant insider threat.

Meanwhile, Unified SaaS Security provides a correlation engine for proactive risk management by leveraging existing technologies such as SaaS Security Posture Management and Out-of-Band API CASB Security.

Lastly, the AI Auto Data Discovery feature enhances efficiency by streamlining data protection across endpoints, SaaS, and public cloud infrastructures.