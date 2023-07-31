Forbes reports that the U.S. Department of Defense has launched a probe into a "critical" communications compromise across 17 Air Force facilities by an engineer.
Nearly $90,000 worth of government radio equipment has been stolen by the engineer, who was later found to have unauthorized administrator access to the Air Education and Training Command's radio communications system, according to a search warrant.
The engineer was also discovered to have the entire Arnold Air Force Base communications system in a Motorola radio programming software being run on his computer. More evidence supporting potential access to the FBI's and other Tennessee state agencies' communications have also been found. Investigators have also unearthed USB flash drives with the AETC radio networks' admin passwords and electronic system keys, local enforcement radio programming files, and Motorola radio programming files.
Examination of the suspect's LinkedIn page has revealed an extensive experience in cybersecurity and radio communications.
CyberScoop reports that the Biden administration has been urged by Washington think tank Foundation for the Defense of Democracies to further hone in on cyber capacity-building efforts with allies and partners following Ukraine's largely successful efforts in defending its critical infrastructure against Russian cyberattacks through the help of the U.S. and its allies.