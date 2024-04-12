Airgap Networks purchased by Zscaler

Major cybersecurity software provider Zscaler has entered an agreement to acquire cybersecurity startup Airgap Networks in a bid to bolster enterprise network cybersecurity, SiliconAngle reports.

No financial details of the purchase were provided but Zscaler noted that the deal would enable the integration of Airgap Networks' microsegmentation platform that curbs breaches through data traffic restrictions with its Zero Trust SD-WAN platform. Airgap's technology has also been touted to feature data sharing limiting and network data visualization capabilities, as well as the ThreatGPT chatbot that helps determine breach-related information.

"Airgap can provide visibility and policy enforcement at every connected endpoint without adding any software to those sensitive endpoints. This approach eliminates the risk of east-west lateral movement on local networks as well as the complexity of traditional segmentation approaches like east-west firewalls, without hardware upgrades or operational disruption," said Zscaler Vice President and General Manager of Product Management Naresh Kumar.