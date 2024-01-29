Akira ransomware claims attack against Lush

Major British cosmetics retailer Lush was claimed to have been compromised by the Akira ransomware operation, The Register reports. More than 100 GB of data were exfiltrated from Lush, including employees' personal documents such as passport scans, as well as files about the company's projects, finances, taxes, accounting, and clients, according to Akira ransomware. However, there has not been any indication that customer data has been impacted. Such claims by Akira have not yet been responded to by Lush, which previously noted that it had begun investigating a cybersecurity incident that disrupted its operations. "It is unclear if this was a ransomware attack or simple extortion as Sophos Incident Response Services has observed this crew to engage in either or both activities with their victims. If it was extortion without an encryption component this could be why there has been no visible external disruption to Lush's operations," said Sophos Director and Global Field Chief Technology Officer Chester Wisniewski.