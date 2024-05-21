Alkira brings in $100 million in new funding

Alkira has raised $100 million in a Series C financing round led by Tiger Global that brought its total outside capital to $176 million, SiliconAngle reports.

The cloud networking startup offers a cloud-based networking platform that removes the need for specialized networking hardware, enabling connectivity between geographically dispersed assets. The platform includes a centralized console for network management and features like network isolation to enhance network security. Alkira also simplifies the deployment of firewalls in cloud environments through its marketplace and autoscaling capabilities.

Additionally, Alkira's platform functions as an observability tool, allowing administrators to map cloud resources, identify cybersecurity gaps, and optimize infrastructure usage. It provides a virtual private network tool for encrypted connections and supports the creation of extranets without specialized hardware.

“The explosive growth of cloud applications and AI workloads are fueling a surge in demand for agile, secure, scalable, cost-efficient networking solutions,” noted Alkira CEO Amir Khan.

The company said the new funding will be used to enhance cybersecurity, artificial intelligence features, and extranet capabilities.