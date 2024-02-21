Almost 100K impacted by Maryland school district ransomware attack

Officials at the Prince George's County Public Schools in Maryland have disclosed that data from 99,543 individuals had been compromised following a ransomware attack in August, which also prompted network outages, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
"The information present in the files that may have been viewed or acquired as a result of this incident varies per person, and includes individuals names, financial account information, and Social Security Number," said PCGPS in a filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General. No ransomware operation was specified to be behind the intrusion but the school district's data had been posted by the Rhysida ransomware group on its leak site in November. Such a development comes weeks after cybersecurity incidents were reported by the Middletown Area School District in Pennsylvania and the Central School District 13J in Oregon.
