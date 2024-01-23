Breach, Data Security

Almost 66K hit by Trezor data breach

Hackread reports that hardware cryptocurrency wallet Trezor had almost 66,000 users' contact information possibly exfiltrated following a breach of its third-party support portal. Attackers were able to infiltrate the support portal on Jan. 17, potentially allowing access to data from individuals who sought assistance since December 2021, including their usernames and email addresses, but not their phone numbers or postal addresses, according to Trezor, which also emphasized that none of their users' funds were compromised as a result of the incident. "We are making every effort to work with the third-party service provider to comprehensively investigate the incident. However, our internal audit of the incident suggests potential access to contact details, limited to email and name/nickname," Trezor said. Despite the limited data compromise, Trezor users have been warned about the potential use of the stolen information in phishing attacks that could target login credentials and private keys and eventually result in the theft of cryptocurrency assets.

