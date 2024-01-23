Almost 66K hit by Trezor data breach

Hackread reports that hardware cryptocurrency wallet Trezor had almost 66,000 users' contact information possibly exfiltrated following a breach of its third-party support portal.
Attackers were able to infiltrate the support portal on Jan. 17, potentially allowing access to data from individuals who sought assistance since December 2021, including their usernames and email addresses, but not their phone numbers or postal addresses, according to Trezor, which also emphasized that none of their users' funds were compromised as a result of the incident.
"We are making every effort to work with the third-party service provider to comprehensively investigate the incident. However, our internal audit of the incident suggests potential access to contact details, limited to email and name/nickname," Trezor said.
Despite the limited data compromise, Trezor users have been warned about the potential use of the stolen information in phishing attacks that could target login credentials and private keys and eventually result in the theft of cryptocurrency assets.
Operations of some of Kansas State University's network systems, including those for its email, video, and VPN services, have been disrupted as a result of a cyberattack on Jan. 16, BleepingComputer reports.
Attackers have been compromising vulnerable Docker services with the XMRig cryptocurrency mining malware and the 9HIts Viewer software as part of a novel hacking campaign that not only exfiltrates cryptocurrency but also generates fake website traffic, The Hacker News reports.
Officials at the National Bank of Angola have disclosed that none of the bank's infrastructure and data were significantly impacted by a cyberattack on Jan. 6, which has already been mitigated, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
