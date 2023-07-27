North Korean state-sponsored threat operation Lazarus Group has been suspected to be behind the theft of about $60 million from centralized cryptocurrency payment provider Alphapo during an attack on July 23, reports BleepingComputer.
Almost $23 million in cryptocurrency, including more than $6 million USDT, were initially estimated to have been stolen from hot wallets but crypto chain analyst ZackXBT noted the exfiltration of $37 million worth of TRON and BTC in the attack, which he said was similar to a Lazarus heist.
Alphapo wallets may have been stolen through previously compromised private keys, according to Halpo Chief Operating Officer Dave Schwed.
"While we lack specifics, it seems that the alleged 'hack' likely pertains to the theft of private keys. This inference comes from observing the movement of funds from independent hot wallets and the sudden halting of trading. Moreover, the subsequent transactions have led ZachXBT, a renowned 'on-chain sleuth,' to surmise that North Korea's notorious Lazarus group is the perpetrator of this attack," Schwed added.
BleepingComputer reports that North Korean state-sponsored hacking operation Lazarus Group has been blamed by Estonian cryptocurrency payment service provider CoinsPaid to be behind a $37.2 million cryptocurrency heist on July 22.
The U.S. Department of Justice, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and Federal Trade Commission have been urged by Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., to look into the negligence of Microsoft in the recent Chinese state-sponsored hacking of the email accounts of leading officials, including U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.