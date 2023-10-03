BleepingComputer reports that low-budget hotel chain Motel One had its customers' data compromised following a ransomware attack claimed by the ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware operation. While Motel One disclosed that the breach's impact was limited to customer addresses and details from 150 credit cards and that its operations were not at risk of any disruption after immediate incident remediation efforts, ALPHV/BlackCat asserted that it was able to steal 6 TB worth of documents, or almost 24.5 million files, from the hotel chain, including booking confirmations during the past three years, which included names, addresses, and contact information, as well as payment methods and reservation dates. "Additionally, there is a significant amount of your customers' credit card data and internal company documents, which undoubtedly hold sensitive information," said ALPHV/BlackCat, which has threatened to leak all of the exfiltrated information should Motel One fail to negotiate ransom payment within five days.