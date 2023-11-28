ALPHV/BlackCat targets Henry Schein anew

Major U.S. healthcare solutions provider Henry Schein last week confirmed having its apps and e-commerce platform disrupted in an intrusion claimed by the ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware operation, which also targeted the firm's network last month, BleepingComputer reports. ALPHV/BlackCat claimed to have exfiltrated 35 TB of data from its most recent attack against Henry Schein, which involved the encryption of the health solutions provider's devices for the third time since Oct. 15 after failed ransomware negotiations between both parties. "Despite ongoing discussions with Henry's team, we have not received any indication of their willingness to prioritize the security of their clients, partners, and employees, let alone protect their own network," said ALPHV/BlackCat, which also threatened to leak selected internal payroll data and shareholder folders. Operations of Henry Schein's U.S. e-commerce platform have since been restored, with the firm's Canadian and European platforms expected to return online soon, but alternative channels are still being leveraged for receiving orders.