Henry Schein attack claimed by ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware

Major U.S. healthcare solutions provider Henry Schein was claimed to be compromised by the ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware operation in an attack last month, which resulted in the theft of 35 TB of files, BleepingComputer reports.
While nearly all Henry Schein systems disrupted by the attack have already been restored, ALPHV/BlackCat moved to re-encrypt all of the healthcare solutions provider's devices nearly two weeks after the attack was initially disclosed following failed negotiations.
"Despite ongoing discussions with Henry's team, we have not received any indication of their willingness to prioritize the security of their clients, partners, and employees, let alone protect their own network," said ALPHV/BlackCat, which threatened to leak some of the company's internal payroll data and shareholder folders, with further data to be exposed in the following days.
However, ALPHV/BlackCat has since removed Henry Schein from its leak site, suggesting a possible ransom payment or renegotiations between both parties.
Cyberattack hits Ace Hardware BleepingComputer reports that most IT systems of Ace Hardware have been disrupted by a cyberattack over the weekend, affecting many key operating systems of the U.S. multinational hardware store retailers' cooperative, including those for scheduling deliveries and processing additional orders.
Okta had 4,961 current and former employees' data, including names, health insurance plan numbers, and Social Security numbers, compromised following a breach at its third-party vendor Rightway Healthcare, reports The Register.
Two Israeli organizations have been targeted by Iranian state-backed threat operation MuddyWater, also known as Mango Sandstorm and Static Kitten, in a new spear-phishing campaign that distributed N-able's Advanced Monitoring Agent remote administration tool, according to The Hacker News.
Related Events
Cybercast
Ransomware: Designing a Strategic Detection and Response Plan
Cybercast
Incident Response: Lessons from the front lines of Fortune 500 cyber attacks
On-Demand Event
eSummit
Survive or sink? The before, during and after of a ransomware attack
-
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news