Ransomware

Henry Schein attack claimed by ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware

Major U.S. healthcare solutions provider Henry Schein was claimed to be compromised by the ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware operation in an attack last month, which resulted in the theft of 35 TB of files, BleepingComputer reports. While nearly all Henry Schein systems disrupted by the attack have already been restored, ALPHV/BlackCat moved to re-encrypt all of the healthcare solutions provider's devices nearly two weeks after the attack was initially disclosed following failed negotiations. "Despite ongoing discussions with Henry's team, we have not received any indication of their willingness to prioritize the security of their clients, partners, and employees, let alone protect their own network," said ALPHV/BlackCat, which threatened to leak some of the company's internal payroll data and shareholder folders, with further data to be exposed in the following days. However, ALPHV/BlackCat has since removed Henry Schein from its leak site, suggesting a possible ransom payment or renegotiations between both parties.

Related

Phishing
Cyberattack hits Ace Hardware

Cyberattack hits Ace Hardware BleepingComputer reports that most IT systems of Ace Hardware have been disrupted by a cyberattack over the weekend, affecting many key operating systems of the U.S. multinational hardware store retailers' cooperative, including those for scheduling deliveries and processing additional orders.

Related Events

  • Cybercast
    Ransomware: Designing a Strategic Detection and Response Plan

  • Cybercast
    Incident Response: Lessons from the front lines of Fortune 500 cyber attacks

    On-Demand Event

  • eSummit
    Survive or sink? The before, during and after of a ransomware attack

    -

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.