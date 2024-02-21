Alternative cyber defense techniques urged by ex-NSA director

Record high ransomware and data extortion incidents experienced by Western nations last year have prompted former National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers to call for a reevaluation of their cybersecurity defense strategy and explore alternative techniques, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
The U.S. and its allies should modify cyber incident response efforts and prioritize initiatives' effectiveness in defending themselves against cybersecurity threats, said Rogers at the Munich Cyber Security Conference.
"Don't tell me how much money you spent or how many people are working on the problem what I'm interested in are metrics that indicate those efforts are translating into successful outcomes. By focusing on metrics, we're able to identify whether we are succeeding or not," noted Rogers, who added that Ukraine has been successful in combating Russian cyber threats after overhauling its cyber approach.
U.S. Cyber Command Strategist Emily Goldman noted that while the U.S. and its allies are in a different cyber environment than Ukraine, they could adopt the latter's approach in being proactive against threats and bolstering war-fighting network security.
