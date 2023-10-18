Ransomware

Ampersand targeted by Black Basta ransomware attack

Operations at major TV advertising sales and technology firm Ampersand have been temporarily impacted by a ransomware attack claimed by the Black Basta ransomware operation, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Most business operations have since been restored but no further details regarding the intrusion have been provided by Ampersand, which is jointly owned by Comcast Corporation, Cox Communications, and Charter Communications. Moreover, Black Basta has also not provided any information regarding the data exfiltrated from Ampersand. Such an intrusion comes after the ransomware gang compromised the Raleigh Housing Authority, the American Dental Association, Swiss industrial automation firm ABB, German automotive and arms producer Rheinmetall, and UK outsourcing firm Capita over the past few months. Numerous cyberattacks have also impacted the operators of Ampersand, with Charter being affected by a third-party breach in January that exposed 550,000 customers' data, Comcast having its customers' accounts hacked last December, and Cox having been targeted by Iran-based ransomware attackers in 2021.

Related

Malware
SpyNote Android trojan detailed

Extensive data-gathering features have been discovered by F-Secure researchers within the SpyNote Android banking trojan, which has been distributed mainly through SMS phishing campaigns, according to The Hacker News.

Related Events

  • Cybercast
    Incident Response: Lessons from the front lines of Fortune 500 cyber attacks

    On-Demand Event

  • eSummit
    Survive or sink? The before, during and after of a ransomware attack

    -

  • eSummit
    Ransomware attackers vs. defenders: The never-ending game of one-upmanship

    On-Demand Event

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.