Anonymous Sudan DDoS attacks hit OpenAI, ChatGPT

OpenAI and its ChatGPT chatbot have been experiencing service disruptions following a series of distributed denial-of-service attacks, which have been admitted by self-proclaimed hacktivist operation Anonymous Sudan, reports Hackread. Anonymous Sudan warned of persistent DDoS attacks against OpenAI and ChatGPT unless the artificial intelligence firm modifies that chatbot's behavior to counter the spread of allegedly anti-Palestinian views, as well as dismisses its Head of Research Platform Tal Broda, who allegedly put up posts on X, formerly Twitter, that opposed calls for ceasefire in Gaza and denied Palestine's existence. Such claims of compromise, which come months after Anonymous Sudan took credit for targeting the chatbot, have not yet been confirmed by OpenAI. "Hacktivists often look for high-profile targets to disrupt in order to bring attention to themselves and in this case, [Anonymous Sudan spokesperson] Crush claims the groups attacked OpenAI due to the company's perceived support of Israel," said Check Point Software Head of Product Vulnerability Research Oded Vanunu.