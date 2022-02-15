Calamu secures $16.5M investment

New Jersey-based ransomware recovery startup Calamu has landed $16.5 million in a Series A investment round, which will be allocated toward product platform development and workforce expansion, according to SecurityWeek
.
Calamu noted that it is looking to perform data encryption
and fragmentation in cloud applications and local file systems while spreading re-encrypted fragments across Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Amazon Web Services in an effort to mitigate prevalently abused attack vectors.
"Keeping sensitive data out of enemy hands is a top priority for the enterprise given the constant threat of ransomware and increased pressure from regulators. Hackers continue to breach enterprise data systems whether the data is stored in the cloud or on-premises, and have found ways to bypass defensive tactics and cripple operations," said Calamu, which touted the tech's self-healing capabilities in the event of a ransomware attack.
The startup's technology prevents threat actors from exfiltrating sensitive data while allowing continued access for authorized users and applications, according to Calamu CEO Paul Lewis.