Following a temporary pause earlier this month due to negative feedback, Microsoft has restarted the rollout of automated VBA macro blocking in Office documents after implementing user and admin support documentation improvements, according to BleepingComputer. "Based on our review of customer feedback, we've made updates to both our end user and our admin documentation to make clearer what options you have for different scenarios. For example, what to do if your users have files on SharePoint or files on a network share," said Microsoft in a new update. Microsoft has also set up a support page detailing the processes that follow the blocking of Office macros. "If you ever enabled or disabled the Block macros from running in Office files from the Internet policy, your organization will not be affected by this change," said Microsoft. Moreover, the wording of security alerts on Office macros has also been changed to add language noting that the macro had been blocked due to the file being from an untrusted source.