Russia-based threat actors have been blamed by Bermuda Premier David Burt for being behind significant internet outages across the British overseas territory and another government in the Caribbean, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. All of Bermuda's government agencies were affected by the cyberattack but efforts to determine impacted systems are still underway, according to Burt. "It remains to be seen but clearly there's something external that is affecting government services and the initial indication is that this is Russia-based. We now know of other jurisdictions in the Caribbean [affected]," noted Burt, who added while there has not been any indication of data compromise, the incident has prompted the postponement of a House of Assembly session. Such an intrusion comes after a string of ransomware attacks against Caribbean governments, including the Dominican Republic, Trinidad and Tobago, Costa Rica, Martinique, and Guadeloupe, during the past year.