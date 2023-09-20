Application security posture management platform Bionic.ai has been acquired by CrowdStrike, which will integrate the former's technology into its Falcon platform, which has also received new cyber defense tools, according to SiliconAngle. Newly added tools to the CrowdStrike Falcon line include Raptor, which leverages CharlotteAI to enable automated incident analysis and probes, as well as features the XDR Incident Workbench for exploit remediation; and Foundry, which offers automated tools for workflow and mitigation action definitions. CrowdStrike has also introduced Falcon Data Protection, which allows data policy enforcement, and Falcon for IT, which enables managed endpoint monitoring. "Falcon provides a single, unified agent, managed from a single console, using a single backend data lake collecting information across endpoint security and data protection," said CrowdStrike co-founder and CEO George Kurtz during the company's Fal.con user group conference. Findings from CrowdStrike's latest annual threat hunting report, which showed a significant increase in kerberoasting attacks, were also presented at the conference.