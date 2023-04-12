A data breach has been confirmed by the Kodi Foundation, which manages the cross-platform open-source media player app Kodi, following the theft of its MyBB forum database, BleepingComputer reports. Threat actors behind the attack were able to steal the forum database, which includes all public and staff forum posts, users' private messages, and forum member information, by leveraging an inactive member's credentials to infiltrate the forum's admin console on Feb. 16 and 21, according to Kodi. Database backups were then created by attackers, which were later downloaded and deleted, while available nightly full database backups were also downloaded. Kodi noted that it is set to initiate a global password reset to avert risk brought upon by the stolen hashed and salted passwords, as well as conduct penetration tests upon the restoration of its systems. While there has been no evidence of compromise on Kodi's available systems, the foundation has already announced the imminent arrival of a new forum server.