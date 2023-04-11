Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the Elmbrook School District of Wisconsin had current and former employee data, including names and Social Security numbers, exposed in a data breach following a compromise of its system on Aug. 23, 2022. While leaked files have been deleted between Aug. 23 and 27, the breach persisted, according to Elmbrook School Chief Strategy Officer Chris Thompson, who did not specify the number of individuals whose data had been compromised in the incident. Other K-12 school districts in the U.S. have also been targeted by the breach, Thompson noted. "We were lucky that we had an early detection program active, so we got an early notice of the attack. That allowed us, first of all, to respond to the attack, but also to engage our cybersecurity insurance, which we had, and access more resources for a cyberdefense strategy," said Thompson, who also emphasized the resource's benefit in addressing additional attacks while bolstering its network security.