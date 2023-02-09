The Tor and Invisible Internet Project networks have been subjected to ongoing distributed denial-of-service attacks, BleepingComputer reports. Threat actors have launched a wave of DDoS attacks against the Tor network since July, according to Tor Project Executive Director Isabela Dias Fernandes. "At some points, the attacks impacted the network severely enough that users could not load pages or access onion services. We have been working hard to mitigate the impacts and defend the network from these attacks. The methods and targets of these attacks have changed over time and we are adapting as these attacks continue," said Fernandes, who added that continuous changes to the Tor network's defenses are being made to address the attacks. Similar DDoS attacks have also been impacting the I2P network in the last few days, affecting the network's performance. "Java I2P routers still appear to be handling the issues better than i2pd routers. Various mitigations should appear in dev builds of both Java and C++ routers in the next week," said one of the I2P subreddit's mods.